Speculation mine company awaiting direction from govt

Speculation is afoot that the company behind plans for a new open-cast coalmine behind Westport has pressed pause while it awaits direction from the more mining-friendly National government.

Stevenson Mining has been mired in legal problems ever since it was first granted consents in 2017 for the Te Kuha mine, which includes access through the Westport water conservation reserve from which the town water supply is drawn.

Stevenson last week abandoned its appeal but has not said why.

Asked today if it was waiting for the government’s promised fast-track Bill, the company said it was not aware of what may or may not be included in that legislation.

"We do not want to comment at this stage."

However, Stevenson has just renewed its government permits for Te Kuha through NZ Petroleum and Minerals, prompting speculation it has not given up.

Buller Mayor Jamie Cleine said he was also not aware of what projects could be fast-tracked.

While some in the district were opposed to the proposed mine on environmental grounds, Te Kuha was a significant coal resource.

The intention was to blend Te Kuha coal with lower quality Stockton coal from pit edges.

"The two complement each other and should be seen as related. That’s the biggest advantage."

Mr Cleine said the mine was in a relatively small area, close to town, and would boost the Westport economy.

"Right on our doorstep."

The new government had a different approach to mining than the previous government and had more of an appetite for it, he said.

He was hopeful Te Kuha would advance.

However, Forest & Bird is hoping the exact opposite.

"While this would normally be a chance to celebrate an important victory for the environment and climate, the government’s fast-track consenting proposals are flinging open a back door for mining companies to walk right through," Forest & Bird group manager Richard Capie said, after Stevenson abandoned the appeal.

It is calling on Stevenson to come clean on whether it expects, or even has information from the government, that it might be fast-tracked.

Forest & Bird said the 150ha mine site contained rare and important ecosystems and was home to numerous plants and animals at risk or threatened with extinction, such as roroa/great spotted kiwi, South Island fernbird, geckos and 17 plant species including native eyebright.

Last April, supported by the Coal Action Network, Forest & Bird successfully won against Stevenson Mining Ltd in the Environment Court. Stevenson Mining then said it would appeal, and it was due in court in April this year.

"Forest & Bird and community groups have already fought against this horrific open-cast mine proposal in the courts, and won.

"If the Te Kuha coalmine gets a green light from ministers under fast-track it would be a slap in the face for the climate, environment and our democracy," Mr Capie said. — Greymouth Star