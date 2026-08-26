Canterbury beef stud springboard for nationwide project towards low methane and feed efficient cattle

North Canterbury’s Te Mania Angus stud is the launch site of a major research project to breed low-methane, more feed efficient, beef cattle. Over the next four years, at least 2000 beef cattle will be measured on farms throughout the country for methane emissions and feed intake. Another 1000 methane measurements will be taken directly from cattle grazing on pasture, under commercial grazing conditions. So far eight beef breeders owning four Hereford and five Angus studs, including Te Mania at Conway Flats, are involved. The nearly $4 million research programme, called “Cool Beef”, will include Angus, Hereford and crossbred cattle. Research results will go into the development of future estimated breeding values for the traits. The programme led by Beef+Lamb New Zealand (B+LNZ) and funded by the Ag Emissions Centre is being supported by scientists from Bioeconomy Science Institute. Eventually, the genetic valuations will give beef breeders and commercial farmers another option when making breeding decisions to suit their farming systems and business goals. B+LNZ chairwoman Kate Acland said Cool Beef would support farmers focused on breeding productive animals that performed well in their farming systems. Resulting science and data would shine a light on the link between feed efficiency, methane emissions and production traits in beef cattle, she said. Methane measurements are being collected on farms using special portable chambers developed by the institute. The technology, on display at the launch, works by capturing gases emitted by animals over one hour and the data is used to rank animals on their methane emissions. Other methane measuring technologies may also be brought in over coming years. Cool Beef researchers will investigate how methane emissions and feed efficiency relate to important production traits and potentially introduce them into future breeding approaches. B+LNZ genetics head Dr Jason Archer said feed efficiency was already an important trait for beef farmers as animals using feed more efficiently converted it into growth and meat production. “Methane is produced naturally as cattle digest feed, so feed efficiency and methane emissions are linked through the digestive process. “Methane emissions result in the animal wasting energy — as forming methane takes energy away from digestion — and so there is hope that we can improve feed efficiency while also reducing methane production.’’ This had been shown to be possible in sheep and researchers hoped the same would apply in beef cattle, he said. Ag Emissions Centre executive director Dr Naomi Parker said Cool Beef was a key part of the centre’s broader work of low methane livestock genetics research. That included work on low methane sheep and low methane dairy, she said. “We’re building the scientific capability needed to develop practical breeding tools for New Zealand farmers and support New Zealand agriculture into the future.” The Wilding family’s Te Mania is contributing to research with methane and feed intake measurements being taken to better understand the feed efficiency, methane emissions and productivity relationship. The stud created a facility for measuring feed intake and methane, along with facilities owned by Pāmu’s St Kilda farm in the North Island and Kepler Farm in Te Anau. The programme might yet ask more farmers to volunteer their cattle for research in the future. Mrs Acland said the programme would give farmers and breeders the opportunity to contribute to research that may support future options for their businesses. “Breeding decisions are made with the long-term performance of a herd in mind. “Cool Beef is about generating robust information so farmers who want to consider these traits in the future have the confidence that the science behind them is sound.” Cool Beef builds on earlier industry research, including data generated through the Informing New Zealand Beef programme and its Beef Progeny Test.