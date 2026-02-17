Tim Richards and his cows which are unwittingly becoming celebrities in the gaming world. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

They’re celebrities and they don’t even know it. A herd of North Otago dairy cows feature in Fantasy Herd, believed to be the world’s first fantasy sports-style game powered by real cows, real farm data and live wearable technology.

Launched by Meadow Fresh, the game involved players selecting dairy cows from Tim Richards’ working dairy farm between Georgetown and Ngapara.

Each week, cows earned points based on actual milking results and behavioural data collected via Halter’s solar-powered collars, and players got to compete for a $20,000 top prize.

Meadow Fresh marketing manager Jen Jones said the aim was to make dairy farming fun, visible and accessible to everyone, and show that modern dairying was exciting and high tech.

Mr Richards said the idea was floated through Halter and with no additional work required from his perspective, as the data was already being collected, he was happy for his cows to take part. He was keen for urban-dwellers to see the technology used on today’s farms.

Mr Richards, who has about 700 cows, has used Halter technology for about three and a-half years and described it as a game changer.

sally.rae@alliedmedia.co.nz