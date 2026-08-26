Fall armyworm’s response to an El Nino will be studied over the coming maize growing season. Canterbury maize and sweetcorn growers accept the pest is here to stay four years after its arrival as researchers work to learn more about its growth spurts. First detected in the region in early 2023, a year after its national arrival, fall armyworm is one of the world’s major pests for maize — an arable and forage crop grown for livestock feed, dairy silage and grain production. As a three-year project funded by the Ministry for Primary Industries and industry comes to a close in six months, the focus will continue on loading data into modelling. Researchers want to find out more about its overwinter survival and whether new outbreaks are from this or from Australian arrivals. Foundation for Arable Research biosecurity officer Ash Mills said eradication was ruled out in 2023 because of widespread outbreaks and its strong survival. “We learnt from round the world that once it becomes established and we saw it go through the first winter it’s just not feasible to eradicate. “It would be quite costly to try to respond to something like this that can fly between districts and regions quite quickly and easily when it emerges. “Plus, we were quite aware we will get repeat invasions from Australia.’’ [Missing Credit]Arable researchers know a lot more about the life cycle of the maize pest, fall armyworm, under New Zealand conditions. Photo: Supplied He said there was a reasonably good understanding of dealing with fall armyworm, but this was limited as there was only one chemical available. Researchers have identified its reproductive stages under New Zealand conditions from the beginning of the maize growing season to the end. Mr Mills said the late whorl stages were likely when maize crops were at the most risk. West Coast infestations were normally quite late in the season when plants are reasonably well established and yield losses were smaller than the Far North where the same first generation had developed earlier in the season. “They get more of a head start in those warmer regions.’’ Mr Mills said the project still had another growing season for collecting data. “It could be interesting because we are seeing the potential effects of an El Nino. “So it’s a bit of a crystal ball and who knows what that might look like going into this growing season, but it will all come down to the mortality rates we get from this pest across the winter. “If we are going to see a lot more widespread warmer conditions we might see more pests, and not just fall armyworm, emerging a bit earlier in the spring which could play a bit of an issue.’’ Further work on modelling and the management strategy would be carried out after more data was analysed. Mr Mills said more products would hopefully be made available to growers before the end of the project. “We still don’t fully understand how well fall armyworm overwinters in New Zealand or what drives seasonal population changes. “Improving our ability to forecast outbreaks remains a key priority.’’ More work was needed to explain the frequency and origin of new incursions. “Without frequent population genetic studies, we can’t determine what proportion of the fall armyworm population is the result of over-winter survival versus new arrivals from Australia.’’ Early detection and regularly scouting crops continues to be recommended. When larvae are detected early, management options are generally effective, but as larvae grow and move deeper into the plant, control becomes more difficult. Bioeconomy Science Institute entomologist Scott Hardwick said monitoring showed the pest produced three to four generations a year in the Far North, as well as warmer regions such as Gisborne and the East Coast of the North Island. Southern regions produced one to two generations, he said. Modelling indicates the insect pest will survive in Tasman/Nelson areas and throughout the West Coast from one year to the next, unless there is a hard winter. Mr Mills said the pest was found in Marlborough and Canterbury likely as a result of fly-ins from Tasman areas. “I would say for Canterbury there happens to be a decent moth flight over on the West Coast and then there is a north west wind which is assisting it . . . or it’s managing to come down north to south from those Marlborough and Tasman regions.’’ He said it was unlikely to be a threat in Canterbury. Discoveries were made later in the season when plants were well developed and it was difficult to find them. Growers had a much better understanding of where the pest fitted within maize production systems than its arrival when they relied on overseas reports, he said. The project was introduced to find where the pest was, when it became economically important, how it could be managed, how it fitted within existing maize pest management and what research remained necessary. A national surveillance system combining pheromone trapping, field scouting and seasonal monitoring was developed to find outbreaks and track how populations were changing.