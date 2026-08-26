Farmers pointed to plantain reducing nitrogen losses in Canterbury trial

Plantain’s reduction of nitrogen losses by 33% in dairy pastures in a Canterbury trial has scientists wanting to push it out to more farmers. The final results from the four-year farmlet trial at Lincoln University Research Dairy Farm show nitrate leaching reduction is beyond what models like Overseer are suggesting. Leaching is dropping from 18\u2009kilograms per hectare a year to 12kg/ha in perennial ryegrass and white clover pastures containing an average of 17% plantain dry matter, compared with pastures without Ecotain plantain. Results are being combined with a DairyNZ-led programme as further evidence that plantain can help lower nitrogen losses to freshwater while maintaining milk production and farm profitability. The completed Lincoln trial results support the programme’s grazing trial at Massey University and other studies finding plantain works with other nitrogen-reducing options. DairyNZ senior project manager Kate Fransen said nitrate leaching reductions at Lincoln were more than double those predicted by models only accounting for the effect of plantain on reducing urinary nitrogen. The full programme was due to wrap up in early 2028 with the focus on putting plantain’s full effects in models such as Overseer and to have widespread adoption on farms, particularly in nitrogen sensitive catchments, she said. Researchers understood more about the full impact of plantain after small scale experiments and the Lincoln and Massey farmlet trials. Adjusting the Overseer model to the 33% reduction in nitrate leaching would help farmers meet nitrogen limits, she said. “We have made some recommendations to further changes which could be made to the Overseer model to better reflect the full impact of plantain. This will then help farmers if they are using plantain to meet nitrogen limits as they will then be able to model that and have the full effect recognised.’’ Models such as Overseer take into account plantain’s effect on reducing the amount of nitrogen in urine. When an animal eats plantain they take in more water, and the higher water content means they urinate more and the urine is therefore diluted with less nitrogen. The nutritional makeup of plantain also causes more nitrogen to be diverted to dung and milk, and less into urine. [Missing Credit]Inspecting a plantain paddock are (from left) farmer Gwen Bonnar, Agricom territory sales manager Laura Pulman and DairyNZ senior project manager Kate Fransen. Photo: Supplied Ms Fransen said plantain was also carrying out other effects in the soil for additional reductions in nitrogen leaching. Other studies showed plantain reduced the amount of water drainage below the root zone to reduce leaching and changed the way nitrogen cycled in soil. Plantain’s higher water content in the leaves means it was draining, and losing, less water. “So it slows down that nitrogen cycle process and ties up more nitrogen in the soil into the little bugs and we end up with the plant being able to use that nitrogen before it is lost.’’ The Lincoln study was set up to calculate plantain’s effect to give farmers and regulators confidence in using it as a mitigation tool, Ms Fransen said. The dairy industry also wanted to measure plantain’s impact on the farm system for production and profitability and test that on commercial farms. Milk production on mixed pastures with plantain was on average similar to perennial ryegrass and white clover pastures at the Lincoln farmlets, as was herbage production and silage use, she said. “The findings demonstrate that plantain can deliver environmental benefits without compromising farm performance.” Relatively low levels of plantain still delivered good reductions in nitrogen losses. “At the Lincoln site, we achieved consistent reductions in nitrate leaching over four years, despite plantain content plateauing to 10% to 15% in the final years of the trial.’’ The results of growing plantain by more than 30 farmers in nitrogen-sensitive catchments was tied into the programme. Practical insights resulted, as well as an understanding of its implications on wider farm systems and potential catchment-scale impacts through benchmarking and modelling, Ms Fransen said. Some trials working with pure plantain pastures, such as the Lincoln University Demonstration Farm, faced establishing challenges and compacted soils and a mixed plantain pasture was being recommended. Plantain is a short-lived perennial and mixed swards require ongoing maintenance through oversowing or undersowing. Ms Fransen said Canterbury farmers managed 10% to 15% plantain content by putting it in new pastures and broadcasting seed with fertiliser each year at a yearly cost of $46/ha. “So it is not a huge expense relative to other mitigations.’’ DairyNZ modelling indicates similar reductions in nitrogen leaching without plantain would likely need large reductions in nitrogen fertiliser use, imported feed and stocking rates or major infrastructure investment, with greater impacts on farm profitability. About 30% to 40% of farmers in sensitive catchments are understood to have some plantain on their farms and about 5% to 10% have significant plantain levels. Ms Fransen said farmers were looking for options to improve their farms environmentally and make them more productive and profitable businesses. “We are working to increase those numbers so that we can have a significant influence on water quality in those nitrogen sensitive catchments. There are some exceptions to that and in Rotorua … plantain is working well and there is about 40% of farmers with above 15% plantain so it certainly shows it’s possible.’’ An Edendale farmer group in Southland, aware of nitrogen levels in aquifers and measuring nitrogen monthly, are using plantain to get ahead of regulations. North and Mid Canterbury irrigation companies are among other groups wanting to show a positive difference as their consents come under review in the next few years. Plantain’s benefits for reducing nitrogen leaching are now recognised in Canterbury, Southland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Horizons regulations. New Zealand and Ireland research indicates it may also help reduce methane and nitrous oxide emissions, with more work being carried out to calculate the benefits. DairyNZ has updated all the plantain results on its website for farmers, including practical tips. The plantain programme is a joint research initiative begun in 2021 and funded by the Ministry for Primary Industries, DairyNZ, PGG Wrightson Seeds and Fonterra.