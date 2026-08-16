SECTIONS
Rural Life OtherAugust 14

Strong interest in pest management options in Otago

Otago residents want stronger action on rabbits, feral cats, deer and invasive weeds, according to feedback gathered during Otago Regional Council's review of the Regional Pest Management Plan.
Strong interest in pest management options in Otago
Strong interest in pest management options in Otago
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Rural Life OtherAugust 14

IKEA expands forestry footprint after buying block in Central Southland

Dutch companies linked to global home furnishing franchise IKEA have bought a forestry block in Central Southland.
Shawn McAvinue
IKEA expands forestry footprint after buying block in Central Southland
IKEA expands forestry footprint after buying block in Central Southland
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Rural Life OtherAugust 13

Fleeced: police investigating the theft of bales of strong wool in South

Strong wool is back in the sights of thieves, as police investigate the fleecing of bales in the South.
Shawn McAvinue
Fleeced: police investigating the theft of bales of strong wool in South
Fleeced: police investigating the theft of bales of strong wool in South
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Rural EventsAugust 13

Next level bidding at in-lamb ewe fair in Eastern Southland

Demand was strong for in-lamb ewes near Gore last week, an agent says.
Shawn McAvinue
Next level bidding at in-lamb ewe fair in Eastern Southland
Next level bidding at in-lamb ewe fair in Eastern Southland