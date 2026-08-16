A Canterbury farmer selling lambs for $460 has livestock agents scrambling for the record books. Dick and Ann Frahm’s market-topping small line of Poll Dorset ram lambs were among highlight results at the Coalgate livestock sale on Thursday. The couple run about 150 breeding ewes at Gracebrooke stud on 135 hectares in Oxford. Mr Frahm said the cull lambs must have come close to a national record, but he was unsure if this was the case. He is putting the result down to the Poll Dorset breed. "We are all about trying to produce an early fast maturing lamb. There were only seven of them and they were cull ram lamb purebred Poll Dorsets. They were ones that I [moved on]. I just keep something that I would like to use myself and just keep for quality. They were perfect for a fast maturing terminal sire, but not quite as meaty or might have looked at me the wrong way.’’ The heavy ram lambs averaged an estimated 80 kilograms, he said. The couple held the top lamb price previously at Coalgate until about five weeks ago when prices started spiking. Hazlett Rural North Canterbury livestock representative Travis Dalzell said it was an amazing result possibly unseen before at a livestock sale. "I don’t know about a national record because I’m not so sure what happens in the North Island, but I would say at the moment it’s a South Island record. ….. I’ve been doing this job for 35 years and I haven’t seen that sort of value before.’’ The Coalgate record for lamb prices has been surpassed the past three weeks from about $370 to $386 and then $460, he said. Mr Dalzell said the high earning Poll Dorsets needed to be put into perspective as they were seven lambs, but the market was “very strong’’. Coalgate’s average lamb price of about $284 per head for an offering of 1000 lambs was a $24 lift on the medium price a week ago. More winter lambs, including stud culls, were expected to enter the market because of high prices and as parts of Canterbury are dry. Mr Dalzell said demand remained strong as lamb numbers were low nationally and the dollar was helping to keep prices up. Joining the $400-plus club were the Gilbert family from Leeston, who made $432 for a small pen of Corriedale lambs. [Missing Credit]Fellow breeder Gary Donald, left, buys rams in partnership with Ann and Dick Frahm who share equal success in the show ring as the sale yards after selling rams for $460. Photo: Supplied The Frahms’ best stud ram price is about $6000 and they have enjoyed success in the show ring, including the top meat breed prize at the Canterbury A&P Show. Mr Frahm said the Poll Dorsets offered to the Coalgate saleyards were well grown out which was a breed trait explaining why they were seldom seen in store pens. The former butcher said the breed produced fast maturing lambs from first cross hybrid vigour. "You don’t see many other big sheep, not at that size for this time of the year.’’ He said they kept their farming system fluid at the fully irrigated farm apart from the stud. "The only thing that is static is the Poll Dorset stud. Other than that there are no set rules. Sometimes I might buy in some ewes and get them in lamb, sometimes I might buy in-lamb ewes, sometimes I might not. It just depends on what is about.’’ Cattle prices were high at the Coalgate sale with Charolais cross steers sold by the Jones family making $5.54/kg and a Darfield heifer selling for $5.50/kg.