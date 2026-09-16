SUBSCRIBERRural EventsCelebrating a conservation project to protect and restore biodiversity for future generationsHikaroroa Mt Watkin Conservation Group members at a biodiversity celebration in Waikouaiti last week are (from left) sheep and beef farmer Zac Noone and Murray Dempster, both of Waikouaiti, Mammalian Corrections Unit director Thomas Hayward, of Dunedin, project co-ordinator Jamie Hickling, of Waikouaiti, sheep and beef farmers Dave Cooney, of Waimate, Dave Smith and John Fitzgerald, both of Waikouaiti. (absent sheep and beef farmer Michael Norman, of Waikouaiti).Shawn McAvinueReporterWednesday, September 16, 2026SHAREfacebooktwitterwhatsappemaillinkedinfacebooktwitterwhatsappemaillinkedinPHOTO