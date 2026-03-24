Photo: Shawn McAvinue

"For me, the biggest thing is you are out there in the fresh air and on the hills — a lot of it is you’re working in a nice environment, compared to construction, where you might be working in a dusty old hovel somewhere, looking at Pink Batts. Fencing is a good mix of the physical, a lot of good hard yakka you can feel rewarded for, and there is a fair bit of mental stuff, planning and preparation, and challenges, like working out what to do when you hit hard ground. It is a good balance."

Photo: Shawn McAvinue

"You get to work in the country and enjoy the environment. The work is nice and physical and keeps you going. I just like it, it’s good and I’m with a good crew of boys, which makes it fun."

Photo: Shawn McAvinue

"I’ve grown up on a dairy farm, so fixing fences is second-nature. It is basic knowledge for me, it is easy and I understand it. There is a bit of money in it and you get different experiences doing it."

Photo: Shawn McAvinue

"You get to work outside, with your hands and you’re able to see the work you’ve done for a day. If you drive a line of posts, you can look back and see exactly what you’ve done."

Photo: Shawn McAvinue

"You get to work with cool people and work outside. It’s a good skill to have and it is fun."

Photo: Shawn McAvinue

"It takes you a lot of places. Young people can learn it at college and get a job straight out of school and get their own gear and start a business. It is practical, hard work and you’ve got something to show at the end of the day."

Photo: Shawn McAvinue

"It is really satisfying. You start on ground where there is nothing and you build a whole fence with all the bits and pieces and there is always something to learn, so it never gets boring. I was an interior decorator back in Germany, so it’s a bit of a career change."

Photo: Shawn McAvinue

"Fencing is a good skill to have."