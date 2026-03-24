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"For me, the biggest thing is you are out there in the fresh air and on the hills — a lot of it is you’re working in a nice environment, compared to construction, where you might be working in a dusty old hovel somewhere, looking at Pink Batts. Fencing is a good mix of the physical, a lot of good hard yakka you can feel rewarded for, and there is a fair bit of mental stuff, planning and preparation, and challenges, like working out what to do when you hit hard ground. It is a good balance."Harlem McCarthy, of Goodwood.
"You get to work in the country and enjoy the environment. The work is nice and physical and keeps you going. I just like it, it’s good and I’m with a good crew of boys, which makes it fun."Hope Peters, of Ashburton.
"I’ve grown up on a dairy farm, so fixing fences is second-nature. It is basic knowledge for me, it is easy and I understand it. There is a bit of money in it and you get different experiences doing it."Nick Terry, of Waikouaiti.
"You get to work outside, with your hands and you’re able to see the work you’ve done for a day. If you drive a line of posts, you can look back and see exactly what you’ve done."Toa Cook, of Palmerston.
"You get to work with cool people and work outside. It’s a good skill to have and it is fun."John "Noksee" Noakes, of Motueka.
"It takes you a lot of places. Young people can learn it at college and get a job straight out of school and get their own gear and start a business. It is practical, hard work and you’ve got something to show at the end of the day."Stef Leismann, of Wānaka.
"It is really satisfying. You start on ground where there is nothing and you build a whole fence with all the bits and pieces and there is always something to learn, so it never gets boring. I was an interior decorator back in Germany, so it’s a bit of a career change."Tyler Manson, of Ashburton.
"Fencing is a good skill to have."