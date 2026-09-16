SUBSCRIBERRural EventsCall for election promises to allow more farmers to protect biodiversityQueen Elizabeth II National Trust Coastal Otago and South regional representative Morgan Trotter, of Warrington, spoke about the work of the trust, current challenges and how QEII covenants can be used for on farm biodiversity protection, including the one in the gully behind him, at an East Otago Catchment Group field day in Goodwood last week. Photo: Shawn McAvinueShawn McAvinueReporterWednesday, September 16, 2026SHAREfacebooktwitterwhatsappemaillinkedinfacebooktwitterwhatsappemaillinkedinPHOTO