Land occupiers in the Allanton area are invited to an Otago Regional Council drop-in session to discuss rabbit management.

In a statement, Cr Andrew Noone said staff were scheduled to begin rabbit inspections in the Allanton area early next month.

Otago Regional Council is inviting people to a session to discuss rabbits in the wider Allanton area. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

The meeting would provide an opportunity for the community to learn about effective rabbit management and enable the council to gain a deeper understanding of local issues, Cr Noone said.

A land occupier was ultimately responsible for controlling rabbits on their land, he said.

The drop-in workshop at Henley Community Centre between 10am and noon on September 17 would cover rabbit management obligations, best-practice control methods, available support and guidance, compliance and connection to industry professionals.