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Land occupiers in the Allanton area are invited to an Otago Regional Council drop-in session to discuss rabbit management.
In a statement, Cr Andrew Noone said staff were scheduled to begin rabbit inspections in the Allanton area early next month.
The meeting would provide an opportunity for the community to learn about effective rabbit management and enable the council to gain a deeper understanding of local issues, Cr Noone said.
A land occupier was ultimately responsible for controlling rabbits on their land, he said.
The drop-in workshop at Henley Community Centre between 10am and noon on September 17 would cover rabbit management obligations, best-practice control methods, available support and guidance, compliance and connection to industry professionals.