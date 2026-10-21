Southland farmers have put their hands up in strong numbers for the next Ballance Farm Environment Awards season, proving that even an atrocious spring cannot dampen their enthusiasm.

Otago, meanwhile, is hoping a few more farmers will follow suit, with regional co-ordinator Camille McAtamney keen to see “a couple more” entries come through.

Southland regional co-ordinator Pip Standish said the strong number of entries had been a reflection of the hard work of a committee that had brought “awesome energy” to the awards programme.

New committee members had complemented experienced long-standing members and together they had been “incredibly productive”, she said.

Having this year’s Southland regional supreme winners Michelle and Tony Roberts named as national ambassadors in July had also helped raise the profile of the awards programme in Southland, “but it’s been the passion and commitment of the committee that has made my job easy”.

That enthusiasm had come despite a difficult season.

Southland’s spring weather had been “atrocious”, but farmers in the region were pragmatic and resilient, getting on with the job regardless of what the conditions threw at them, she said.

In Otago, the challenge had been about persuading farmers and growers to take that first step and enter the awards.

Clutha Valley farmer Camille McAtamney, who has been Otago’s co-ordinator for 18 years, knows getting entrants over the line could be a hard sell.

“People are busy, the seasons don’t always play ball, and there’s usually something else that needs done on the farm.”

But she reckons the experience offers far more than a trophy or a title.

“For some, it can be the catalyst for fresh thinking and meaningful change in their business.”

Ben and Rebecca Trotter of Black Peak Farming at Luggate were a good example.

After years of watching the awards from the sidelines, they finally entered when someone suggested they give it a go.

The experience prompted them to look at their operation with fresh eyes, think more deeply about leadership and future direction, and establish an external advisory group to help guide their strategy.

“It can be a lonely place growing a business. Every decision we make on this property is by us and us alone. For better or for worse,” Mrs Trotter said.

“Having outside perspectives has been hugely valuable.”

It is these kinds of outcomes that Mrs McAtamney wants more Otago farmers to discover.

She has “a handful” of quality entrants this year but would love to see a few more step forward.

After nearly two decades in the role, it is the people and their stories that keep her coming back. Farmers, she believes, had plenty to be proud of, but too often those stories go untold.

“Being proud to share our farming stories, that’s what these awards are about. It’s up to us to share the good things we are doing on our land.”