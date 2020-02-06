Mataura Rodeo Club member Anthony Perkins wades through the water on the Mataura rodeo grounds. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Outram Rodeo Club, which held its main rodeo yesterday, will host a second rodeo tomorrow after the Mataura Club had to postpone its annual event.

Outram Rodeo Club publicity officer Fred Doherty said the Mataura club’s grounds were about a foot under water.

Its rodeo was meant to be tomorrow, but the club was still waiting for water to subside so it could assess what damage had been done to the grounds.

It would then decide if and when it would hold its rodeo.

Because all the competitors and visitors for the event were already in the South, including a visiting Australian high school team, many North Island contestants and their families, and various contractors and helpers, the Outram club got together and decided to hold a second event.

It was officially sanctioned by the New Zealand Rodeo Cowboys Association board at a quickly convened meeting, Mr Doherty said.

Tomorrow’s event at Outram would be run on similar lines as yesterday’s and start at 11am.

It would cost the club money, but there was a lot of goodwill from contractors and volunteers and the club was financially secure, so it was not a problem, Mr Doherty said.

"It’s just what we do. We decided it would be a hell of a good thing to do for the sport."