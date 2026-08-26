The strong wool market has delivered a major reversal of the sharp downward spiral across recent sales.

In a statement, PGG Wrightson auction manager Dave Burridge said 91% of the strong wool on offer in Christchurch sold on August 13.

The clean price per kg was up 35 cents on the previous sale on July 30.

Renewed competition was driving broad-based gains across the strong wool offering, he said.

Limited volumes of strong wool coming forward had prompted overseas buyers to underwrite new business, adding further momentum to the recovery.

Crossbred second shear recorded the strongest lift, increasing up to 11%, while oddments rose 16%.

Crossbred fleece was more measured, with good style up 4%, inferior style up 1%, and average style unchanged.

Mid-micron fleece also improved selectively between 1% and 4%.

The stronger tone was supported by a passed-in rate of 9%, indicating improved alignment between buyer demand and grower expectations.

While the recovery was not uniform across every category, the overall result provides a more positive outcome.

Further volatility may be likely over coming sales before the market settles into a more stable pattern.