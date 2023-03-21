Willie Wiese is Alliance Group’s new chief executive. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Alliance Group announced the appointment of Willie Wiese as its chief executive officer last week.

Alliance Group chairman Murray Taggart said the board had gone through a rigorous process involving internal and external candidates.

"We were pleased with the level of interest and there was a very high calibre of people in the mix. We are very pleased to be making an internal appointment and see it as a clear demonstration of the career development opportunities within Alliance."

Mr Wiese had been the interim chief executive since February 10 and was previously the processing general manager.

"Willie is a highly capable executive with a proven track record across his career prior to joining Alliance, and outstanding performance in his time with Alliance. Willie brings a broad range of skills to the role and assumes the position at an exciting time in the evolution of the co-operative."