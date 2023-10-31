Contract milker Jeorge Barroga is using GPS mapping and automated data management when spreading fertiliser in Ranfurly. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A Maniototo dairy farmer is embracing GPS mapping and automated data management to spread fertiliser this season to save time and money.

Jeorge Barroga contract milks 1500 cows across two milking platforms and a 500ha support block in Ranfurly.

Fertiliser spreading had always been a significant investment and a big job each season and a tractor driver was employed to manage the process using an in-vehicle GPS map, he said.

Considering the increasing demands of nitrogen cap reporting and the looming 2025 deadline for Freshwater Farm Plans, farm owner Greg Kirkwood realised the need for a more precise method of applying fertiliser and streamlining the compliance reporting process.

Mr Barroga said they had a fertiliser budget allocated for each season.

"Up until now, we’d been relying on rudimentary GPS mapping tools within the tractor to determine where and when to spread fertiliser. Unfortunately, it wasn’t always the most accurate process."

Mr Kirkwood said in their search for better technology, he discovered Precision Farming’s Spreadify app, which had been a "game-changer" for the farm during the past two seasons.

Spreadify is a GPS guidance app for self-spreading, which is free to download and use.

Mr Barroga said the app accurately mapped, managed and recorded the application of fertiliser, effluent and spray, and could guide irrigation sprinkler and pod placement.

By connecting Spreadify to Precision Farming for a small annual fee, it had fully automated his proof of application to MyBallance, he said.

"Our old approach to spreading fertiliser often led to overlap and missed areas in the paddock,

"Even with maps on hand, the process was prone to human error, sometimes varying by as much as 20m. The Spreadify App provides precise guidance on where fertiliser has been spread, eliminating room for mistakes."

All the essential data regarding the type, timing and location of fertiliser applications was seamlessly recorded in the app, he said.

"Thanks to the integration with Precision Farming, the farm’s data is automatically sent to Ballance, simplifying compliance reporting and N-cap reporting at the end of the season.

"In today’s climate, we’re all striving to achieve more with less while seeking cost savings."

The Spreadify App had been instrumental in maximising the return on fertiliser investment and reducing waste, he said.

"It’s not only a substantial cost-saving to spread fertiliser more efficiently, but it also saves us a tremendous amount of time because all the reporting data is readily available."

The app was user-friendly, making it accessible for anyone operating the tractor.

The fertiliser applications were programmed for each month, ensuring there was no overlap or waste, he said.

"Having all the farm’s data in one place also means we can easily order fertiliser as needed, as we have a clear record of our previous applications.

"We’re confident that we are using our fertiliser investment wisely, and there’s no more manually calculating what we’ve applied over the year. The app takes care of all of that for us, making the compliance process significantly more straightforward."

shawn.mcavinue@alliedpress.co.nz