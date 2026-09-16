Applications for a scholarship programme to help boost on-the-ground support for farmers and growers close on September 28.

The Ministry for Primary Industries is seeking applicants for six On Farm Support science scholarships, worth $5000 each, for the 2027 academic year.

In a statement, On Farm Support director Chad Hoggard said applicants must have completed, or be completing, their first year of study and be enrolled in relevant agriculture, horticulture, science, forestry or viticulture degrees.

On Farm Support science scholarship 2026 recipient and Lincoln University student Fraser Wilson, of Gore. Photo: Supplied

Lincoln University student and 2026 scholarship recipient Fraser Wilson, of Gore, said the scholarship helped him build industry connections and learn more about the sector.

“The programme has shown me the important role advisers play supporting farmers and growers to make informed decisions.

“Having a mentor through the scholarship has been incredibly valuable and has given me a better understanding of the advisory industry and potential career pathways. This has helped guide and develop my goals during my time at university.”

Mr Hoggard said six former scholarship recipients had secured employment across the primary sector, with the remainder still studying.