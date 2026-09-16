The government is introducing a new nationwide rural recycling scheme to increase the recovery of farm plastics from March next year.

In a statement, Environment Minister Nicola Grigg said the regulated Rural Recycling Scheme would expand recycling and recovery of agrichemical containers, bale wrap and silage sheet, with a new nationwide take-back system, replacing the current voluntary recycling schemes.

“The scheme has been designed by industry and — with the support of farmers — will significantly increase the recovery and recycling of farm plastics.”

The scheme would be managed by the not-for-profit Agrecovery Foundation.

“We’ve listened to feedback from farmers and growers who wanted a simple take-back system that is easy to use and can take all the usual plastic farm products into one recycling.

The voluntary schemes, operated by Agrecovery and Plasback, currently collect under half of the in-scope plastics that farmers and growers use.

“The new national system will significantly increase recycling and recovery, and reduce the quantity of farm plastics going to landfills, being buried or burnt on farms.”

The scheme will require producers to contribute a small fee for products sold to support a free, nationwide network of take-back sites and collection services.

An existing regional network of about 240 take-back sites would be expanded to allow for the increased volume of rural plastics for recycling markets.

“Recycling services will operate in tandem with collection services for agrichemicals, making it easier to safely manage unused end-of-life products,” Ms Grigg says.

“Take-back services will also be available to other users of agrichemicals and farm plastics including the forestry, manufacturing, hospitality, tourism and sport sectors and local authorities and contractors. Households will also have a bespoke national service for their pest and weed control products.”

Existing voluntary schemes will continue to operate until the Rural Recycling Scheme starts on March 1 next year.

In a statement, Agrecovery chief executive Tony Wilson said the announcement was a significant moment for rural New Zealand.

“For 20 years, we’ve worked alongside farmers, growers and industry to develop practical recycling services that work for rural New Zealand.

“We’ve learnt a huge amount over that time about what works and what people need from a rural recycling system. Regulation means we can now take that experience and apply it across a much bigger national scheme.

“There is plenty to do between now and March, but we’ve been preparing for this for a long time, and we’re ready to get on with it.”

The industry-led scheme would bring eligible materials into one national system, supported by take-back sites and collection services across rural New Zealand.

For producers of regulated products, it means responsibility for the recovery of those products would be shared across the market.

Producers would be required to contribute a small fee — typically about 1% or less — for regulated products sold to fund the scheme. — Allied Media