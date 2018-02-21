Wendy Dalziel from Lees Valley, Oxford, runs her huntaway Swag in the straight hunt. Photo: Supplied

The Hilton-Gapes Valley Collie Club hosted dog trials on February 2 and 3.

Secretary Sally Mallinson said the event went really well, ''despite the access issues that came with the much-needed rain''.

''The cooler conditions were welcomed by man, dog and sheep following the hideous heat of the preceding week,'' she added.

''Entries were up on last year by around 10 runs on all courses and it was great to see some new faces and a very capable bunch of young competitors giving the seasoned campaigners a run for their money.

''The ladies were right among the results as well, keeping the boys honest.

''As always, huge thanks go first to Merv and Log King for the use of their sheep, land and facilities. It's a great wee spot where this trial is held, with all four courses close to 'the hub'.

''The two-tooths worked well on the heads and the shorn lambs on the hunts. The zig was altered again this year, which gave better liberation, and the straight continues to be a hot wee course.

''Many thanks to Barry, Ian, Les and Bert for giving their time to judge and to their very able timekeepers; to our ladies in the cook shop, The Geraldine Lionesses, who send all their proceeds to very worthy causes; to everyone that helped before, during and after the trial from within our club, our sister club Geraldine and the Levels Club.

''Thank you to Tux who provide the certificate and voucher for the top-pointed club maiden, this year going to Craig Moore and his huntaway, Horse.

''To our four course sponsors, FMG, Peter Walsh and Associates, Waller Precision Spraying & Direct Drilling and Four Peaks Transport, we thank you and our many other loyal sponsors who support Hilton-Gapes on an annual basis.

''Well done to Stephen Kerr for taking out three of the four events and to all those who snaffled some early points, inclusive of our club members Mark, Johnny, Paul and Don.

''A good trial and again, great to see the number of young folk with very good dogs competing and also keen to time-keep to learn more about the sport.

''An encouraging start to the season,'' Mrs Mallinson said.