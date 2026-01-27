Waitahuna Station Goods Shed Cafe owners Ailsa Rose and Bob Corona pause for a brew outside their new business. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A labour of love, leading to a new cafe at the heart of a South Otago community, had a suitably romantic inspiration.

The Waitahuna Station Goods Shed Cafe has been quietly buzzing this summer, following a soft opening in December to allow owners Ailsa Rose and Bob Corona to gauge interest.

The couple began restoring the heritage-protected building and neighbouring Waitahuna Railway Station in 2017, with a view to one day opening the goods shed as a cafe.

Mrs Rose said she was "still pinching herself" now the business was finally open in the fully restored shed, which was the only round-roofed railway goods shed in its original location in the South Island.

The station and surrounding land had been in her family since 1968, although the family’s connection to the Waitahuna area — and the station itself — went back much further, she said.

"My grandfather John Murray Rose met my grandmother, then Mary Young, on the railway platform as she arrived to teach at the school around 1935. Although there was a 30-year age gap, they fell in love and were married a year later," she said.

"I think they would have been chuffed to bits to see everything brought back to life again some 90 years later."