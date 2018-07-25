Nine local restoration projects dotted along the Waimakariri River have received funding as part of the 70km Waimakariri Corridor Project. Image: Supplied

Dryland restoration along the Waimakariri River has received a funding boost.

A 70km restoration project stretching from the Waimakariri Gorge to the coast has received $16,000 from the Waimakariri Zone Committee to kick-start natural regeneration next to a kanuka remnant and within a dryland area.

The Waimakariri Corridor project, which began five years ago, spans the Waimakariri, Christchurch-West Melton and Selwyn Waihora zones, and includes nine restoration projects within the Waimakariri Zone.

The project provided ''a holistic approach'' to restoring biodiversity along both sides of the river.

Funding for the kanuka remnant project, near Eyreton, would be used to remove a layer of topsoil containing gorse and exotic grasses which were suppressing the growth of native plants.

Environment Canterbury Waimakariri zone biodiversity officer Jason Butt said this approach would help speed up the natural process.

''We're basically replicating what would have happened in the past when floods removed the vegetation and finer soils. These flood events provided a natural seed bed for regeneration.

''Several manuka recently self-established so we hope that we'll see more native trees and plants flourishing here in the future.

''Creating a connected corridor with a diversity of habitats and species means that we'll attract a wider range of native birds to the area.''

Funding for the Dagnum dryland area at Burnt Hill, near Oxford, aimed to protect one of the best dryland areas left in the Waimakariri district, he said.

Grass and topsoil would be removed from former river braid channels to allow native plants to recolonise.

The area contained several threatened plant species, along with moth species which were once widespread throughout the Canterbury Plains, but were now reduced to a few locations.

Mr Butt said people were starting to realise that it was important to better manage dryland areas in order to halt biodiversity loss.

''I think the penny is starting to drop and people are realising that it is not just about protecting wetlands and forests, but all of our biodiversity.

''Our braided river systems contain biodiversity values that are unique on a global scale and we need to work together to protect these.

''The best part of this project is that we work in concert with a holistic approach on a range of projects from the gorge to the coast on both sides of the river.''

Mr Butt said the river corridor provided ''high value habitat in the primarily productive landscape and we need to work together to protect it over the long term''.

-By David Hill