The winter grazing season runs from May 1 to September 30. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY (file)

With the winter grazing season beginning soon, Environment Southland is encouraging farmers to have a plan, make sure the whole farm team knows the plan, and be prepared for when poor weather strikes.

Environment Southland general manager regulatory services Hayley Fitchett said getting through a successful winter would require planning and an understanding of the rules.

‘‘Southland farmers already know the weather in winter is wet and cold.

‘‘Even though predictions are for normal rainfall and average temperatures, farmers should be prepared in case that changes,’’ she said.

‘‘We have seen a real effort over the years to improve practices and comply with rules as they come in and we understand it has been difficult at times with changes in both regional and national regulations.’’

The winter grazing season runs from May 1 to September 30.

There are rules in the Southland water and land plan for cultivation, intensive winter grazing and pasture-based winter grazing that farmers need to consider.

Recent early assessments by Environment Southland’s land sustainability staff highlighted some issues where farmers needed to pay extra attention as stock start to graze crop.

These included setbacks of crop from waterways being too small to meet the rules, or cropping of critical source areas.

- APL