Beef and Lamb New Zealand Central South Island director Nicky Hyslop. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

It was with good faith that more than two years ago, Beef + Lamb New Zealand and 10 primary sector partners entered into discussions about a sector-specific emissions pricing framework through He Waka Eke Noa.

This was as an alternative to agriculture entering the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), which we firmly believed was the wrong outcome for our farmers.

All of this work has been put at risk with the Government’s proposed changes to the partners’ agreed-upon pricing approach. These changes are completely unacceptable, particularly to sheep, beef and deer farmers, and leave us questioning what the Government is trying to achieve.

Carbon sequestration was a critical aspect of the finely balanced proposal, particularly in terms of achieving fairness and equity for hill country farmers, so it is extremely disappointing that the Government has put forward a proposal that does not reward and incentivise the plantings that farmers have done and continue to do.

Under the Government’s proposed emissions framework, the shelter belts and wood lots we have recently planted on our farm would no longer be recognised and the criteria around what is covered vastly decreases the value. This ignores the science which shows that they are genuinely sequestering carbon.

Under its proposal, only natives would be recognised and even then, farmers would have to apply for rewards through a process which would add cost and complexity.

I want to make it clear, B+LNZ will not accept a system that disproportionately puts our farmers and communities at risk, which the Government’s proposal does.

We will continue to push for the Government to reconsider its changes.

We are all willing to play our part in addressing climate change, but I feel the efforts the agricultural sector has made to find a more effective pricing option than the ETS, and which achieved unprecedented cross-sector agreement, have been ignored.

As farmers, we know first-hand the impacts of climate change as we deal with an increasing number of extreme weather events, but as it stands, the Government’s proposal would be devastating for our extensive farmers who work to be outstanding stewards of our iconic landscapes. More than 1.4 million hectares of native forest sits on sheep and beef farms throughout the country.

Other significant changes to what was recommended by He Waka Eke Noa, and which B+LNZ has concerns about, include changes to the emissions price setting process and criteria and the linking of the nitrous oxide price to the ETS price.

Compared to other countries, New Zealand’s sheep and beef sector is very emissions efficient and the carbon footprint of sheep and beef production is estimated to be about half the global average – surely the Government should recognise this, be working with our sector to protect our economy while encouraging continued emission reductions.

It has been encouraging that all the He Waka Eke Noa industry partners have recognised that the Government’s changes fundamentally change the outcome and impacts of the agricultural emissions pricing framework. Now is the time for the industry to stand united and strong on the important aspects of its original proposal.

Consultation on the Government’s proposals began on 11 October and will run through until 18 November.

The Government will be holding webinars during the consultation period to explain the proposal and farmers will be able to make a submission.

We strongly encourage all farmers to make a submission and put pressure on the Government to ensure any pricing scheme is fair and equitable. B+LNZ will be holding face-to-face meetings around the country, sharing our views on the proposal and providing advice to assist farmers with the submission process, and will host joint webinars with DairyNZ.

B+LNZ will be making its own submission, also informed by farmer feedback.

While everyone – including B+LNZ – would prefer farmers didn’t face a price for their emissions, the Government has been very clear that pricing will begin by 2025 and it already has legislation in place.

We’re hearing from farmers a lot of understandable concern and anger about what’s on the table. I urge all farmers to engage in the process to ensure our voices are heard in pushing for fair and equitable outcomes.

— Nicky Hyslop is a farmer-elected director on the board of Beef + Lamb New Zealand, representing the Central South Island.