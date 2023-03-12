Charlotte Hunt was busy preparing and leading cattle at Wanaka A&P Show. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Southland Girls’ High School pupil Charlotte Hunt just loves working with cattle.

Helping out with Rob Hall’s 10 cattle entries at Wanaka A&P Show, the young herdswoman said she had graduated from pet calves to being part of the Hall team at shows, which was a real family affair.

Attending about seven shows in the season, Charlotte (13) was thrilled to win the overall handlers’ competition at Wanaka. She reckoned patience and dedication were needed to succeed.

Her favourite cow was Buttercup — "she’s just so quiet and nice natured" — while Buttercup’s calf, also named Buttercup, was led by Charlee Hazlett (7).