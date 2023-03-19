The 2023 Southland/Otago Dairy Industry Awards sharefarmer of the year winners, Shahn and Michael Smith, of Otautau. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

The 2023 Southland/Otago Dairy Industry Awards sharefarmer of the year winners Michael and Shahn Smith love to see people thrive and progress through the industry.

The other big category winners at a ceremony in Invercargill last week were dairy manager of the year winner Nicole Barber and dairy trainee winner Ann-Kristin Loferski.

The awards process was an opportunity to reflect on their business, Mr Smith said.

"We wanted to push ourselves with goal-setting and have conversations with like-minded people regarding the future of farming and the legacy we can leave the future generations."

Prior to entering the dairy industry, he worked at the Taranaki Regional Council as a riparian land management officer.

"My education is environmental-based, and I’m passionate about leaving the land better than we found it."

The couple have progressed through the industry and are now 50:50 sharemilkers for Peter and Margaret Smith on their 187ha property at Otautau, milking 620 cows.

The first-time entrants wanted to ensure their business was profitable and sustainable.

"Despite additional pressures from compliance and interest rates increasing, the future is positive."

During harder times they were motivated to care for the environment and the people within their business.

"We love our animals and we love that we can support our family with the business, and can work with our extended family and support their businesses too."

The couple want to educate children through garden-to-plate programmes to help break the cycle of ignorance which exists in public perception of dairy farming.

"The general public have a disconnection with where their food comes from and are entirely unaware of the amount of compliance that is required to farm.

"We employ women in our business and support them to progress in the industry. We still find gender barriers within farming and work to support our team by limiting business with sexist individuals or companies and by calling out poor behaviour."

Mr Smith holds a bachelor of science with a double major of ecology and zoology and a postgraduate diploma of science in zoology.

Mrs Smith holds a bachelor of applied science majoring in medical imaging technology and a diploma in business majoring in leadership, and works as a radiographer at Southland Hospital.

They cite their biggest success as creating and building a profitable business, enabling them to support their team into building their own successes.

"We have regular team dinners and offer team building activities such as ski trips during winter and jet ski or boating sports in summer."

The 2023 Southland/Otago Dairy Industry Awards dairy manager of the year winner, Nicole Barber, of Tapanui.

Mrs Smith said the strengths of their business included providing their team with a good work-life balance.

Nicole Barber is farm manager on Stefan and Holly Roulston’s 280ha, 800-cow Tapanui property.

The 28-year-old has experienced the awards programme previously, and won the Emerging Talent merit in 2022. She had enjoyed meeting new people, and pushing herself to speak publicly and grow in confidence.

Born in the United Kingdom, Miss Barber came to New Zealand for a gap in year in 2017.

"I worked as a dairy assistant and loved the lifestyle and country so much I decided to stay and progress.

"I kind of just fell into farming, as it was a role that was familiar to me while I was backpacking.

"I realised how much I enjoyed the career and I loved the variety of jobs — the days are never the same!"

She was excited about the future of dairying in New Zealand and especially happy seeing young female farmers grow in numbers.

"It’s really nice to see more and more females getting into the industry and succeeding, as it is a very male-prominent industry.

"It’s also exciting to see new technology helping to improve the lifestyle of a dairy farmer."

Future farming goals included helping to improve the fertility within the herd and increasing the six-week in-calf rate and empty rates over the next couple of years.

"We’re transitioning from autumn-spring calving to a full spring calving system.

"I’d also like to build equity through livestock and real estate investment, before stepping up to sharemilking."

She enjoys her job so does not find getting out of bed difficult, even on the coldest mornings.

"That’s when the sunrises are usually the best.

The 2023 Southland/Otago Dairy Industry Awards dairy trainee of the year winner, Ann-Kristin Loferski, of Heriot.

"I find satisfaction from seeing a difficult job through the to the end and knowing that each experience is an education."

Ann-Kristin Loferski discovered her love for dairy farming while on a working holiday in Northland.

"I thought I would go back to Germany for university, but then I realised I love the variety this career offers."

Miss Loferski is herd manager on Matt Haugh’s 290ha Heriot property, milking 960 cows.

The 24-year-old believed the awards programme was an excellent way to gain industry skills, develop personal skills and confidence and meet like-minded people.

"I’m excited to see the progress the industry makes year after year in becoming more efficient, incorporating new technologies into New Zealand’s unique farming system and making genetic progress to keep up with consumer demand for more environmentally friendly, transparent livestock farming practices.

"I see myself progressing in the industry, gaining more skills and adapting to new systems while working towards farm management and in the more distant future 50:50 sharemilking and herd ownership."

The Southland/Otago Dairy Industry Awards winners’ field day will be held on April 3 at 297 Omutu Rd in Riverton where Michael and Shahn Smith share-milk.

— Staff reporter