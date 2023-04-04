PHOTO: OTAGO IMAGES/OTAGO DAILY TIMES

What made me join the North Otago Federated Farmers Team when I already run a 900-1000 cow farm and juggle motherhood and community commitments? A question a few people have asked!

Well it's simple really, a deep-rooted passion to see agriculture in New Zealand thrive. Coming from the United Kingdom 15 years ago as a fresh graduate, I was in awe of the thriving agricultural businesses here. I loved the positive attitude to agriculture and farmers and the possibilities for a young girl with a love for farming to actually farm. It was a far harder prospect in the UK. My careers teacher at high school literally told me I wouldn’t be able to farm without marrying into a farm! I see what we have here in NZ agriculture as very special and definitely worth protecting for future generations.

But as with everything in life, agriculture faces its challenges and must always be ready to adapt to stay ahead of the curve, keeping our status as one of the world's top producers. This is what led me to Feds. With so much change on the horizon, both exciting and more sensitive issues, I wanted to be part of the process that advocates for our voices as farmers, to the decision makers at Parliament. It is so vital that we have a voice at the table in these discussions, without it decisions will be made that affect our livelihood by people that don’t understand the practical side of our world. Standing in the pub moaning to the neighbours will sadly do nothing, we need to be at the table where the legislation is made.

A part of my new role that I am keen to develop is the building of relationships with local farming groups. With the aim to help promote the work the Feds does for them behind the scenes. Many in the dairy industry join Feds for the great contracts and while that's fab it's only the very tip of a giant iceberg of the work Feds do for us, often without us even realising. Farmers may not always be aware that in an extreme weather event, the team will be working flat out to get aid and support into all affected areas, and as we have recently seen up north, this is no small task. The surveys you may see in your inbox from time to time are vital for Feds to provide feedback to the halls of power on the issues that are really affecting the day-to-day running of farms, for example the current escalation of staffing costs and the flow-on effect to sharefarmers. This situation is unsustainable and needs to be addressed with urgency. Feds are able to gather the correct information and then work on solutions with those who can actually affect change.

Something that is also close to my heart is the protection of the share-farming system in New Zealand. It is such a special and unique system that allows those from all walks of life to progress in the industry and is something we should all treasure. The work Feds is doing currently to ensure contract milkers and share milkers are paid a fair rate is vital in the survival of this system. The move to have the contract milkers included in the share farming legislation and protections, will also be of vital importance to future generations.

In summary, to quote the great Garth Brooks, I was no longer content to stand outside the fire. If I wanted to see positive change to New Zealand agriculture while preserving those things that make us unique, it was time for me to start working with a team who so successfully do this. That team is Federated Farmers.