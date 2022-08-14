Otago Farm Machinery service technician Greg Bishop, of the Mosgiel branch, won the John Deere Agriculture Service Technician of the Year award and is pictured with John Deere aftermarket and customer support director Emma Ford. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Southerners are bringing home some of the spoils from the John Deere New Zealand Technician Awards in Brisbane.

Otago Farm Machinery service technician Greg Bishop, of the Mosgiel branch, won the Agriculture Service Technician of the Year award.

Mr Bishop, who specialises in agricultural machinery, rose to the top of a field of more than 100 award nominations from across New Zealand and Australia.

After spending years working in management positions within the dairy sector, he switched careers in 2017 and joined the team at Southland Farm Machinery, he said.

He completed his heavy diesel trade and joined the field service team three years ago.

Since making this transition, he had also completed an auto-electrical trade, which he anticipates would further strengthen the service he offered customers, particularly given John Deere’s intent to launch a range of electric tractors in New Zealand.

"I feel so honoured, as this is truly a highlight of my career.

"When I was first nominated, I felt super stoked, as it was such a great feeling to have my work appreciated at this level."

Technicians were nominated by their dealerships, with input from customers, and then judged on their mechanical and technical expertise through a series of assessments at John Deere’s headquarters in Queensland.

"I was nervous about the testing, but I was very excited to meet my fellow nominees and the John Deere staff. It has been a tremendous experience."

Southland Farm Machinery parts manager Megan Tree, of the Gore branch, won the John Deere Parts Technician of the Year award. She is pictured with John Deere aftermarket marketing manager Micheal Wilkins.

Southland Farm Machinery parts manager Megan Tree, of the Gore branch, won the John Deere Parts Technician of the Year award.

Mrs Tree said she switched careers from working as a veterinary nurse to become a parts technician about four years ago.

"It was quite a big decision for me to make the leap to become a parts technician, so to have won this award is just incredible.

"I feel truly privileged to have won, as through the testing I have seen just how talented other parts technicians are in New Zealand. There was such a high calibre of finalists."

Southland Farm Machinery apprentice Logan Robertson (left), of the Invercargill branch, won the Service Apprentice Technician of the Year award. He is with John Deere Australia and New Zealand managing director Luke Chandler.

Southland Farm Machinery apprentice Logan Robertson, of the Invercargill branch, won the Service Apprentice Technician of the Year award.

Mr Robertson said he felt "privileged" to have made it through to becoming a finalist.

"I am proud to have now won as I am representing my dealership."

He would finalise his apprenticeship this year and was looking forward to mentoring the next generation of technicians entering the industry.

John Deere Australia and New Zealand managing director Luke Chandler said the awards were established last year to champion the skill and dedication of the high-performing techs, who provided vital backup support to customers and helped to ensure operators achieved the best possible performance from their equipment.

"This year’s winners all share extensive technical expertise and a true passion for their work, which made them standouts to our panel of judges," Mr Chandler said.

Staff Reporter