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Rural Life OtherJuly 15

Waihola dairy farmers expand battle to control rabbits

The rabbit population is booming in Waihola. 
Waihola dairy farmers expand battle to control rabbits
Waihola dairy farmers expand battle to control rabbits
Rural Life OtherJuly 15

Snow blankets region as winter hits

As heavy rain flooded coastal Otago to begin last week, parts inland were transformed into spectacular snowy scenes.
Rural Life OtherJuly 15

Grower speaks from experience on farm safety

As farm injuries go it was fairly tame but dismounting from a tractor came at a price for Leeston arable farmer David Birkett.
Grower speaks from experience on farm safety
Grower speaks from experience on farm safety
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Rural Life OtherJuly 14

Ploughman hit by shipping delay

Southern ploughman Mark Dillon is scrambling to get his tractor and plough to the world championship in Croatia after being hit by a series of shipping delays.
Ploughman hit by shipping delay
Ploughman hit by shipping delay