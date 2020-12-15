PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The cooling of the afternoon temperature did not deter more than 40 Southland farmers giving surfing a go at Monkey Island last week, as part of the Surfing for Farmers event.

Organiser Tom Slee was expecting about 20 — "but they just kept coming, which was great".

Everyone received a quick lesson from Southland Surf School instructor Jess Terrill before hitting the waves.

Wreys Bush dairy farmer Debby Egan was one of the first to arrive and last to get out of the sea.

"I’m really pleased I came. I enjoyed getting out there doing something I haven’t done before. We will be back," she said.

The next Surfing for Farmers event will be tomorrow at 6pm. The beach venue will be decided on the night but will be Riverton, Colac Bay or Monkey Island.