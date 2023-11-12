South Otago A&P Society secretary Heather Dudfield, of Balclutha, is calling for more livestock entries, which close this week. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Farmers feeling the pinch and the apathy of young breeders may be reasons for a lack of livestock entries in the coming South Otago A&P Show, society secretary Heather Dudfield says.

The 157th annual show is being held at the showgrounds in Balclutha on November 25.

Entries for livestock would close on Wednesday, Mrs Dudfield said.

The number of entries in every livestock category was down on previous years, she said.

"They have been slow to come in."

She was unaware of the reason for the lack of entries, but it could be due to farmers cutting costs due to economic pressure.

"There is a cost to enter and people with cattle and horses, anything which has to be transported in a trailer, has a cost to get there including a tank of gas and a day out."

When asked if a reason for fewer entries could be due to there being fewer animals in the district because of forestry conversion, she doubted it.

"I think it is more the older breeders are retiring and the younger ones aren’t into the showing scene. People are still breeding and have stud stock, but they don’t show them like they used to."

She hoped people would attend the show.

"We have a good show planned."

The show has a Scottish theme this year, including a traditional piping in of a haggis.

Levi Goodall, of Gore, will perform stunts on his bike.

Two dog races, for big and small breeds, will feature prizes for the winners.

The dogs, which all have to be on a lead during the day, can be entered in the pet dog section at 10am, a race from noon and have a go on a dog agility course.

"The dogs can have a big day out at the show."

Children younger than 16 have free entry and the cost for an adult is $10.

shawn.mcavinue@odt.co.nz