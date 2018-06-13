A monument was commissioned by Tux to mark its 50 years of sponsorship of the New Zealand Sheep Dog Trial Association. The creation, which was unveiled during the recent sheep dog trials at Meadowbank Station, will be housed at the Tux factory in Marton. Photo: Supplied

South Canterbury pooches and their masters have showcased their dog trialling skills in Blenheim.

The competitors were among more than 300 who attended the Tux South Island and North Island Championship Sheep Dog Trials at Meadowbank Station from May 28 to June 2.

Canterbury Sheep Dog Trial Association promotions officer Sally Mallinson said about 15 of those entries were from South Canterbury.

However, success across the field was dominated by North Island competitors, she said.

''There's seven happy people in each class and 293 that weren't so happy.''

She said South Canterbury was not represented by as many people as was hoped.

''There were a lot of people that didn't get qualified this season that were looking to get there.''

However, those who made the grade were treated to ''a good trial, good weather and the sheep were good'', she said.

''The sheep didn't take any prisoners.''

Following the event, a test team was named to represent New Zealand against Australia in Sydney in October.

Canterbury Centre member Andy Clark, who will compete alongside his dog, Girl, was selected as New Zealand's team captain.

Fellow Canterbury Centre member Mark Copland, and his dog, Zoe, are non-travelling reserve.

Firstly, competitors will compete in the annual Canterbury inter-club competition on July 1.

''It was a competition that started in Canterbury, but it takes the top pointed huntaway and top pointed heading dog from the club trials from the season,'' Mrs Mallinson said.

It is hosted by whichever club won it last year, which meant next month would be Hilton Gates and Geraldine's turn.

The event, which will feature 10 teams, will take place at Waihi Station.

-By Alexia Johnston