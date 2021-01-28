Central Otago harvest workers enjoy time off from picking and packing at a social gathering at Alexandra’s Pioneer Park last night.

Chilly winds might have put off some people but about 45 attended the sports and sausage sizzle event organised by Sport Central.

Sport and recreation adviser Jo Knight said it was an opportunity to provide some recreation for seasonal workers.

Volleyball and soccer proved popular for the hard-working group, some of whom had been in New Zealand for more than a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

The social event was a chance for the orchard workers to mingle with others and focus on fun outside of work, Mrs Knight said.

The Alexandra Lions Club was on hand to provide sausages in a sandwich, as well as vegetarian options.

The previous night was windy yet warm and attracted attracted about 90 people for fun and games at the Alpha St Reserve in Cromwell.