Terry Copeland.

Rural leaders are calling for more support as suicide rates continue to rise.

Provisional statistics released by the chief coroner last month showed that suicide rates have increased for the fourth year running, prompting a call from rural sector leaders for more funding to curb the trend.

Federated Farmers chief executive Terry Copeland said the country had yet to see the full impact of the Mycoplasma bovis outbreak.

''It's a bit disappointing to see [rising suicide rates] is a continuing trend and, if anything, the stress on farmers is only going to increase, so we really need to rally round and support them and unburden them.

''It's the combination of challenges that is going to be the step too far. Most farmers will cope with one challenge, but when you add on other two or three it can become too much.''

Mr Copeland said the recent demise of the Rural Health Alliance, due to a lack of funding, meant the burden fell back on organisations such as the rural support trusts, Rural Women New Zealand and Federated Farmers to support farming communities and he was keen for these organisations to continue to work together.

''We want to work with Rural Women to get more of a holistic support programme in which mental health and wellbeing are a part of it.

''But at the end of the day, we need support. Rural New Zealand brings together around 600,000 people, which makes it the second-biggest region after Auckland, but we don't seem to be able to access the same share of resources.''

But Mr Copeland said it was not all ''doom and gloom'' for farmers, with the steady lamb price, a reasonable milk price and the turnaround in weather fortunes in North Canterbury.

''I understand North Canterbury is quite wet at the moment. Who would have thought that 18 months ago?''

Rural Women New Zealand chairwoman Penny Mudford said there needed to be more practical support for rural communities, which are often isolated.

''We all need to have a greater awareness of people who might be struggling with life, and sometimes simply picking up the phone or calling into the neighbour for a chat can make a difference.

''One issue for people who live in rural areas is that they may not be able to get help by cellphone or internet if they don't have cellphone coverage or adequate internet.''

The chief coroner's provisional statistics showed that 668 New Zealanders took their own lives in the 12 months to June 30, 2018, with the highest rate being in the 20-24 years age group.

Need help?

Healthline: 0800 611 116

Lifeline Aotearoa: 0800 543 354

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

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-By David Hill