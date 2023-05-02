By the time you read this Otago Fed’s annual meeting will be over and I will have stepped down as president.

It has been an honour to lead this dedicated group of farmers, who have been asked a lot of over recent times. There has been a huge number of regulations to process and work through to try to get the best outcome for our members.

While we have played a full role in feeding into the big national debates, the likes of He Waka Eke Noa and various environmental rules we have sought to keep a key focus on local issues. Our relationship with the Otago Regional Council is by far our most important. It is primarily via the council where national rules wash up at Otago farm gates. Where at all possible, we need Otago solutions to Otago issues.

For the most part in recent times that relationship has improved significantly. The departure of the Marion Hobbs, Sarah Gardiner combo has ushered in a less hostile and more open council. We have sought to host senior political and management figures on farm as often as possible and take every opportunity to convey on-farm realities and suggest pragmatic solutions.

Many on our executive have played a full part in shepherding through plan changes 1,7 and 8 — only for these to become almost immediately redundant, and then finding themselves having to plunge into a new Regional Policy Statement and Land and Water planning process. It has been draining, but the team have never wavered.

One of the most rewarding developments has been a rejuvenation of our executive ranks. A noticeable feature has been the number of highly capable women that have joined our exec. Given the massive contribution women make — and have always made — to agriculture, they have been significantly under represented at the decision-making table. It is great to see that changing and changing fast.

A special thanks is due to our loyal membership. Feds has been under huge strain these last few years under the flurry of new government regulations. We couldn’t do what we do without your support, especially appreciated during these tight financial times. For those that are non-members I urge you to consider the value that having strong rural advocacy brings. I can assure you we work hard to represent your interests.

Finally I wish all the best to Luke Kane and Anna Gillespie as they take the reigns. Otago farmers are in good hands