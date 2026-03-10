Rural Women New Zealand Otago and Southland centennial celebrations co-lead Pat Macaulay, of Mosgiel, reads the book Lady Doctor by Frances Preston, a co-founder of the organisation 100 years ago. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

A centenary of work to ensure the voices of rural women are heard will be celebrated in Waikouaiti next week.

The Otago branch would honour the Rural Women New Zealand centennial with a high tea at the East Otago Events Centre from 1.30pm on Monday, Rural Women New Zealand Otago and Southland centennial celebrations co-lead Pat Macaulay said.

In July 1925, 16 women accompanied their husbands to the Farmers’ Union Conference meeting in Wellington and founded the Women’s Division of the Farmer’s Union, aiming to improve support systems for their fellow rural women.

East Otago doctor Frances Preston was one of the 16 foundation members at the first meeting.

Dr Preston’s youngest daughter, Flora Smith (89), of Christchurch, will be interviewed by RWNZ lower South Island regional leader Lynda Perniskie as part of the Waikouaiti celebration.

Mrs Smith is the youngest of four children and only surviving sibling.

Former national president Ellen Ramsay, of Oamaru, will talk about her life including growing up and farming in Moonlight.

A pink rose has been bred for the national centennial celebration and named Rural Women.

Mrs Smith’s two daughters will plant the roses in the garden on the northern side of East Otago Events Centre.

The Women’s Division of the Farmer’s Union was rebranded to the Women’s Division of Federated Farmers in 1946 and then Rural Women New Zealand in 1999.

Mrs Macaulay said the objective of the organisation had remained the same since it was launched 100 years ago.

Regular media reports of a reduction in services for women and their families in rural areas shows those supporting and promoting their well-being was getting "thinner and thinner on the ground", Mrs Macaulay said.

"It hits the heart of the rural people."

More than 40 centennial celebrations have been held across New Zealand including southern events in Clifden, Cromwell, Henley, Invercargill, Moa Flat, Oamaru, Tapanui and Thornbury.

The Waikouaiti event will be the final centennial celebration in Otago and Southland.

All were welcome to register to attend the afternoon tea and were encouraged to wear their best hat to the high tea, Mrs Macaulay said.

"Let’s make history and memories together."

shawn.mcavinue@alliedmedia.co.nz