Southern Parallel Equine Centre master plan. PHOTO SUPPLIED

A proposed $200m equestrian centre in Mid Canterbury is working through the consent process, after its first attempt was handed back.

Southern Parallel Equine Centre plans to establish a farming business encompassing a world-class equine centre on 65ha of land next to Lake Hood.

The proposed centre would include stables, training arenas and a veterinary clinic.

Resource consent applications were submitted to the district council and Environment Canterbury (ECan) in November.

An independent commissioner was appointed to consider the district council application and deemed the consent would have limited notification on January 11.

That meant only those identified as being adversely affected — seven properties — could lodge a submission.

The site’s land owners, Graeme and Elizabeth Small, have already submitted written approval as part of the application.

The submission has now closed. All submissions received will be reviewed and, if required, a hearing will be arranged.

Southern Equine project director Catherine Stuart has declined to comment on the active consent process.

The consents lodged with ECan were considered insufficient and returned on December 8. The new application was lodged on December 27.

ECan consent planning manager Aurora Grant said the application had been accepted for processing earlier this month.

"We are currently auditing the proposal and undertaking technical reviews of the documentation provided.

"These assessments will inform whether the proposal will be publicly notified or only affected persons notified, or whether we can make a decision on a non-notified basis."

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.

By Jonathan Leask