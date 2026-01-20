John McElroy, of Roxburgh, recalls droughts and harsh winters during his time farming in the Teviot Valley. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The days of being able to rely on Central Otago’s hot, dry summers may be over.

Summer in Central this year has mooched around like a lethargic teenager, mostly absent but occasionally showing up in late afternoon with a burst of warmth — not the summers long-term Teviot Valley residents remember.

In the past, the area was known for hot and sunny months between December and February with low humidity and dry conditions.

However, two longstanding residents say in the past decade there have been fewer strings of hot, sunny days. Overcast conditions and wind instead predominate — weather that has spoiled holiday plans for many.

Retired farmer Ken Bain, 84, grew up at Dumbarton before farming at Moa Flat, then Millers Flat, then retired to the township about 21 years ago.

When he moved to Moa Flat in 1965, he began keeping rainfall records and still does.

Summers were definitely hotter when he was farming, Mr Bain said.

"The summers were far hotter for longer and the winters were damn colder.

Mr McElroy’s Land Rover at Lake Onslow following a snow storm in the 1970s. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

"There seemed to be four seasons, the spring, the summer and the autumn and the winter. But today they’re all blending in a bit."

Looking out at green grass recently, Mr Bain recalled waiting for rain to ensure his autumn crops would be enough to see him through.

"I would say this year, it’s starting to get dry now but [in the past] it would be dry before Christmas and it would stay dry.

"And then we were hoping that it rained for the autumn feed, that we’d get rain before Roxburgh show day in mid-February.

"If you didn’t, St Patrick’s Day was the cut-off: if you didn’t get it by St Patrick’s Day, you weren’t going to get much autumn feed."

He always kept two years of hay in case of drought years.

Conversely, winters were harder and snow could keep them homebound, especially when living at Moa Flat.

Root vegetables would be dug and put in a pit before the frosts came.

"In March, April [carrots and parsnips] would have to be out, spuds would have to be out by May anyway or you wouldn’t get them out."

Retired Millers Flat farmer Ken Bain says records he has kept for decades prove the summers are not as good as they used to be. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Roxburgh resident John McElroy, 100, recalled extreme weather when he was farming at the Mt Teviot property, between Roxburgh and Millers Flat, in the 1970s.

"In 1972 there was a huge snowfall at the run near Lake Onslow. It was the worst I know of since living in the area for 56 years. The summer of 1973 was the driest with weeks of no rain."

That year, as usual, the sheep were brought back down to the Mt Teviot property and had to be shorn pre-lambing as they were in light condition because of the feed shortage on the run.

"I bought covers to put on the sheep as soon as they were shorn. I only used them twice in the 10 years I farmed there."

A neighbour who did not bring stock down from Lake Onslow in 1972 lost hundreds of sheep and cattle, Mr McElroy said.

"He spent a lot of time plucking wool from dead sheep. Contractors made tracks in the snow and farmers snow-raked to get the cattle to walk out. Helicopters took men and dogs to the area to clear the way. There were a heap of stories to be told after that event," he said.

Mr McElroy’ wife, June, recalled endless days of hot sunny weather during those years.

"The children would help me get everything done around the house so we could go down to Pinders Pond and spend the day there."

julie.asher@thenews.co.nz