The $21,000 bull sold to KayJay Angus, in the Wairarapa. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Totara Valley’s Stern Angus bull sale fetched an average price of $8400 and a top price of $21,000 for an animal sold to KayJay Angus, in the Wairarapa.

Ninety were put up for offer and 75 were sold, all across the South Island.

Stud principal James Fraser said there was strong support from regular clients.

"A hundred and seventy people came down to look at the bulls physically and there was some bidding online, with 119 viewing. A lot of buyers were able to get their first choice of bulls at a reasonable value they were very pleased with."

James Fraser and auctioneer John McKone. PHOTO: ANNIE CREBA

The Stern Angus stud was founded in 1937 on Motere and Tautane bloodlines in Southland by Robert Fraser, the present owners’ grandfather.

The stud has enjoyed many successes including sales of $28,000 for heifer Stern Bushelle at the 1981 Angus World Forum and bulls to $37,000, as well as regular semen and embryo sales.