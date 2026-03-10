A log pile is all that remains of a stand of trees in Morris Rd, near Saddle Hill, where a wildfire began in 2015. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

Gum trees that probably sparked a destructive wildfire near Dunedin about 10 years ago have recently been felled.

An Otago Rural Fire Authority investigation report, released in 2016, concluded a very fast-moving and dangerous fire, which burnt about 20ha of Saddle Hill, including nine structures, in October 2015, most likely started when a branch or bark from a gum tree came into contact with a recloser unit (a pole-mounted switching device) on a power line beside Morris Rd.

The unit failed, melted and started a vegetation fire below, the report said.

Trees in the stand had not been trimmed by the landowner or lines company in the years before the fire.

A wildfire rages in Saddle Hill, near the Southern Motorway, in 2015. PHOTO: ALLIED MEDIA FILES

Aurora Energy service delivery general manager Richard Starkey said the stand of trees had been identified as high risk to its electricity network because of a range of factors.

This assessment considered factors including network configuration, routine inspections, tree species and condition, and prior fault history.

Following an unplanned outage caused by a fallen tree in September last year, a vegetation contractor was asked to assess the risk posed by the remaining trees.

"This is part of our usual vegetation management process."

The eucalyptus trees in Morris Rd in 2016. PHOTO: ALLIED MEDIA FILES

As a result of that review, it was determined that removing the trees was the best option to reduce risk to the electricity network and minimise the likelihood of future unplanned outages.

While the trees were outside the regulated vegetation corridor, Aurora Energy worked with the landowner to agree on their removal.

The work was completed in January this year, he said.

The landowner did not respond to interview requests from Southern Rural Life.

shawn.mcavinue@alliedmedia.co.nz