Teviot Valley shearer Greg Paterson identifies a fleece from one of his Corriedale sheep as a possible candidate for next summer's Mt Benger A & P Show. The last one he entered received a 100% mark at the show and won the Corriedale section at this year's Golden Fleece competition in Wanaka. Photo: Yvonne O'Hara

It has been a good year for shearer Greg Paterson.

A fleece previously worn by one of Mr Paterson's Corriedale four-tooth sheep scored a perfect 100 at the Mt Benger A&P Show in February this year.

The same fleece won the champion Corriedale section at the Golden Fleece competition in Wanaka in June.

''I only entered it to support the shows and I didn't know how well it would go.''

However, Mr Paterson is not a farmer and does not own a lifestyle block.

He has a mob of about 40 in-lamb Corriedales, which he bought in partnership with Lee and Gillian Parkinson, of Roxburgh, under the Purple Earth name, about three years ago.

''I do it just a a bit of a hobby and they are like pets.''

The sheep were bought from Jeremy Wales, who farms on the Knobby Range near Roxburgh.

''I lease paddocks from Janet and Murray McDonald, of Roxburgh East, and they look after them,'' Mr Paterson said.

''I put it [the success] down to their good management.

''They get plenty of feed, are less stressed and are well looked after.''

He said Mr Wales's father, George, won a Golden Fleece title with the same genetics a few years ago, which came from rams by Bill Bain's Wattlebank stud, in the Teviot Valley.

Mr Paterson has been shearing in the valley and in the North Island for the past 33 years and can recognise a superior fleece when he feels one.

''I know my Corriedale wool and recognised the quality.''

After completing more than 30 pre-lamb shears in the valley, Mr Paterson has decided this year's one will be his last.

''Ninety per cent of me says give up and 10% of me says stay for one more year.

''However, I feel it is time to leave, as the sheep are getting bigger and it is hard work.

''I will look at options after the winter.

''I've spent 36 years working in wool sheds, and usually work non-stop from mid-November to mid-October - that's 11 months.''

He first started shearing for Toby Skimmington, of Millers Flat, when about 17.

''I did 91 days straight as I was too scared to ask for a day off.''

He and wife Brigitte spent 15 years as shearing contractors before selling the business to brother-in-law Dick Michelle and he has worked for him during the past 12 seasons.

''I have shorn everything from merino and crossbreds to goats.

''I also sheared with Philip and David Parker, who taught me bad habits.

''I have been shearing all my life and now I want to have a life.''

These days he has statutory days and time off, which never used to happen.

''I have a great family behind me: Brigitte and daughters Greer Perry, and Zoe and son Cameron.''

When he is not working, Mr Paterson enjoys his vegetable garden, hunting, fishing and golf.