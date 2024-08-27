The Manuherikia head waters beneath the Hawkdun Range. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

I’m proud to be one of thousands of farmers in NZ contributing to the food and fibre sector that continues to underpin New Zealand’s economy. The sector provides employment for 13.1% of the total workforce. Here in Central Otago primary industry provides employment for 20% of the district’s workforce.

Critical to the sector’s success is water. Otago’s agriculture requires water as we look to increase production, diversify land use, farm more sustainably and build climate resilience. There is huge potential to invest in on-farm and community water storage schemes that will have significant return on investment for farmers and rural communities, creating jobs, generating wealth and improving environmental outcomes.

Water storage is absolutely critical in the Manuherikia as we are in drought every summer. Our forefathers recognised this with the construction of Falls Dam just under a century ago.

At present, the Otago Regional Council is proposing to increase the minimum flow in the Manuherikia to 2.5cumecs in 2040. I am unaware of any work done to understand if there are alternative sources of water available or realistic options for water storage. What does this mean? If we take last season as an example, a flow of 2.5cumecs would mean no farmer could irrigate for the entire irrigation season. This would be financial ruin for our farmers but also result in devastating environmental and societal consequences.

The negative impact of a flow of 2.5cumecs (which ORC acknowledges is not supported by science) will also impact those living in urban centres across the Central Otago District.

If farming is not viable in the Manuherikia the impacts will be felt by all. There will be less employment which will flow on to less services in the towns; farm values will drop by an average of 30% which will lead to a higher rates burden in the urban areas.

Farming has a rich history in the Manuherikia. It is likely the place where your merino jersey is grown and it’s where farmers were environmentalists before the term was even known.

We share the wider community’s vision of a thriving community with a sustainable, healthy and balanced environment. We want to secure great water quantity and quality for future generations so we have sustainable food and fibre production in our community.

Just as I’m proud to be a farmer in the Manuherikia, I’m also pleased to be part of the Manuherekia Catchment Group, whose members seek to create amazing outcomes.