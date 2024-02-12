Critical injuries in Bluff Highway crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Emergency services have rushed to the scene of a serious crash near Bluff.
Three fire engines, several police cars and a St John ambulance have attended the crash on Bluff Highway at Greenhills on the outskirts of Bluff.
The crash was reported to police at about 12.30pm.
A police spokesperson said initial indications were that one person received critical injuries in the crash.
It appeared a vehicle had left the road and ended up in the bushes.
Traffic was backed up leading up to the crash scene.
Police have asked motorists to expect delays.
A witness at the scene said they heard person making noises in the vehicle before everything went quiet.