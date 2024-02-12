Critical injuries in Bluff Highway crash

Emergency services block traffic on the Bluff Highway following a serious crash. Photo: Toni McDonald

Emergency services have rushed to the scene of a serious crash near Bluff.

Three fire engines, several police cars and a St John ambulance have attended the crash on Bluff Highway at Greenhills on the outskirts of Bluff.

The crash was reported to police at about 12.30pm.

A police spokesperson said initial indications were that one person received critical injuries in the crash.

It appeared a vehicle had left the road and ended up in the bushes.

Traffic was backed up leading up to the crash scene.

Police have asked motorists to expect delays.

A witness at the scene said they heard person making noises in the vehicle before everything went quiet.