Monday, 12 February 2024

Breaking News 1.30 pm

Critical injuries in Bluff Highway crash

    Emergency services block traffic on the Bluff Highway following a serious crash. Photo: Toni McDonald
    Emergency services have rushed to the scene of a serious crash near Bluff.

    Three fire engines, several police cars and a St John ambulance have attended the crash on Bluff Highway at Greenhills on the outskirts of Bluff.

    The crash was reported to police at about 12.30pm. 

    A police spokesperson said initial indications were that one person received critical injuries in the crash.  

    It appeared a vehicle had left the road and ended up in the bushes.

    Traffic was backed up leading up to the crash scene.

    Police have asked motorists to expect delays.

    A witness at the scene said they heard person making noises in the vehicle before everything went quiet. 