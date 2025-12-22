Driver allegedly four times over limit morning after hen's do

Photo: ODT Files

A woman allegedly blew almost four times the legal alcohol limit after being seen driving erratically the morning after a hen's do.

The 38-year-old driver was pulled over on Main St, Gore, about 7.30am on Sunday, after a member of the public reported her repeatedly crossing the centre line while traveling from Gore to Te Anau, police said in a press release today.

She greeted officers with a strong smell of alcohol, bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, the statement said.

The woman blew almost four times the legal alcohol limit, driving completely impaired after leaving a hen's do with little sleep, police said.

"The driver was seen driving erratically and it's incredible that no-one was hurt on the road," Acting Senior Sergeant Christopher Rigby said.

“We always encourage people to sort sober drivers, rideshare or taxi if they have plans to drink.

"There’s no excuse to drinking and driving,” said Senior Sergeant Rigby.

The woman was issued a 28-day driving suspension notice and would appear in Gore District Court on January 21.

- Allied Media