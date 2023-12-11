Release of new sections welcomed

Te Anau is continuing to grow and more land is being released for industrial and residential development. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Land for living and working in Te Anau has come to the market and the man behind the development says he has great faith in the town and it needs to grow.

Luxmore Developments owner Kim Hollows confirmed last week he had released the land he bought from the Fiordland Community Board for $1.7 million late last year.

Mr Hollows said the development had been granted resource consent, which allowed 10 confirmed sales and five pending contracts on the 33 industrial sections that would become a home-base for Te Anau tradespeople.

While he had also released some residential sections in the land block, he wanted to focus his efforts on developing the industrial sites first.

Supporting business was key to the region’s post-Covid recovery.

"Without industrial-commercial the town can’t grow ... It’s probably one of the last lakeside resorts to try and find its feet. You need industrial and commercial to grow any town," he said.

"I’ve got great faith in Te Anau. Te Anau has been great to me in the life I’ve spent here. I want to put it back again.

"We are growing the town. We need to grow the town."

Mr Hollows founded Fiordland Helicopters.

Businesses had already committed to the new industrial region, including a trailer maker relocating from Invercargill, a boat storage facility and potentially a VTNZ depot.

Mr Hollows said accommodation continued to be a sticking point in the town.

"Accommodation in Te Anau is very difficult because a lot of houses are Air BnBs."

He hoped to have at least 20 land blocks in the new residential lot released before Christmas.

Stage one’s residential release had sections between 450-855sqm in size and are priced between $200,000-$230,000. The industrial sections ranged between 515sqm and 1555sqm. They ranged in price from $210,000 to $848,000.

"We will just [release] 20 at a time and make it affordable for all so to not over-expose ourselves."

He believed there was a good appetite for land purchases.

"Te Anau is definitely going through a bit of a building boom at the moment. Everyone is busy."

Mr Hollows sung the praises of the Southland District Council, which had been "very supportive of what we’re trying to do here".

Bonisch Consultants surveyor Boyd Wilson said the opening up of commercial and industrial land was exciting news for the region as it was the first time industrial land had been available since the Snodgrass Rd development in 2004.

"It’s exciting times and it’s good to be doing that industrial [development]. It’s probably been 20 years since the last industrial subdivision was done in Te Anau.

"It’s a happening place that’s for sure ... it’s almost like the last frontier has been discovered as far as a destination and what it has to offer and it’s still cheap compared to anywhere else."

PGG Wrightson saleswoman Sandra Macnamara said buyer interest in the industrial area had mainly come from tradespeople in the Southland and Otago regions.

New transportable houses were also permitted in the residential development. New homes were frequently being built off-site and transported to sections as a completed build, she said.

She believed sales slowed as buyers were holding back until the new coalition government was settled, but she expected more interest after the holiday period.

Fiordland College principal Steven Mustor said the school had recently established two new classrooms to meet the needs of the school’s growing roll. Pupil numbers had lifted from 262 to 300 since mid-year.

The increased school roll also required two new staff positions to be filled.

Three past appointments had been declined after new staff failed to secure accommodation.

— Toni McDonald