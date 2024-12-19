2024 a year of ambition

Olympic medals, the strongest growth in the country and the beloved local museum rebuild starting, 2024 was a busy year in the Deep South.

While the country was facing an economic cost-of-living crisis, Southlanders showed resilience and positive turnarounds.

In the middle of the year, a long-awaited decision on the future of New Zealand's Aluminium Smelters' (NZAS) contract was welcomed by the leaders and the region.

The issue had been looming since 2019, causing apprehension as it could have a huge economic impact for Southland as the smelter directly employed about 800 people, and supported an additional 2500 jobs in the region.

On the last day of May, NZAS, which owns and operates the Tiwai Point smelter, announced it had signed contracts with electricity generators Meridian Energy, Contact Energy and Mercury NZ to set pricing for an aggregate of 572MW of electricity to meet the smelter's full electricity needs; meaning 20-year security for the operation.

While the uncertainty period was challenging, it also allowed a region-wide plan to be made to diversify the economy.

It was from that work that aquaculture became a main focus of the region.

In October, four Southland projects (three related to aquaculture) were approved for inclusion in the government's Fast-track Approvals Bill, meaning consents for them will be fast-tracked.

They were Ngāi Tahu Seafood Resources Ltd's Hananui Aquaculture Project for marine farming; Sanford Ltd's Makarewa Hatchery; Southland Aquaculture and Farming to construct and operate a land-based recirculating water salmon hatchery; and Impact Marine Bluff Ltd's land-based salmon farm project to build and run a salmon farm and processing facility.

A month later, the government also announced an investment in the form of a $2.2 million loan from the Regional Infrastructure Fund for Ocean Beach which aims to be an aquaculture centre of excellence and future tourism and hospitality hub at the southern tip of New Zealand.

This week, Great South general manager regional strategy Bobbi Brown said the target was reviewed and it was believed the region could expand its aquaculture to a $1.5 billion industry, half of the country's target of $3m.

"We are working with the government because they are looking at doubling its exports and aquaculture is a big part of that and we are the best place in the country to do that, but probably not the most developed place.

"We need a significant amount of infrastructure.''

In July, ASB's regional economic scoreboard showed Southland as the strongest growing region in New Zealand, knocking Auckland off the top spot.

The result was driven by strong construction and housing activity.

While that news was great, one of the backbone industries of the region, farming and agriculture, faced a huge challenge due to very wet weather in its busiest period.

Federated Farmers Southland president Jason Herrick said in September all of Southland was absolutely drenched with soil capacity well over 100%.

While things had improved since then, there were still pressures as farmers needed to catch up on the work.

"There's still a lot of stress out there because they are flat out trying to catch up and get things organised,'' Mr Herrick said.

Local government

There was a lot happening in the local government area as well.

Last month, the Invercargill City Council celebrated the start of construction of the nearly $90million Te Unua Museum of Southland which is due to be built by the end of next year and open by 2026.

Southland District Mayor Rob Scott also announced a proposal to combine the four southern councils.

The shake-up would reduce the region's four councils into two unitary authorities: one district-based and one unitary-based.

Early work suggested the region was over-governed for its population of 100,000, with potential to save at least $10m annually by combining councils.

The district also faced weather challenges when Bluecliffs residents left the Southland seaside settlement after police enforced an evacuation in March after a state of emergency was declared in the wake of ongoing erosion problems accelerated by the Waiau River.

The Invercargill City Council also faced internal troubles when mayor Nobby Clark breached his council's code of conduct twice, the first related to an incident where Mr Clark attended a United Fire Brigades' Association event and received a complaint which included verbally attacking the female MC and labelling volunteer firefighters as second-class citizens.

Five days later, an earlier-recorded interview with comedian Guy Williams went to air on satirical news show New Zealand Today.

It showed Mr Clark using a homophobic slur, repeating the 'n-word' and insisting Williams say it.

Both complaints were upheld in June and July meetings, and Mr Clark has apologised, but the investigations cost ratepayers more than $60,000.

There was also a code of conduct complaint against Tūātapere Te Waewae Community Board chairwoman Anne Horrell after she sent a letter to a resident which left the resident "deeply offended''.

The investigation cost the Southland District Council more than $7700.

Sports

While local beloved teams the Southland Stags and Southern Steel had challenging seasons, with a mixed bag of results, Southland athletes shone at the 2024 Paris Olympics Games.

Five Southlanders represented the region, cyclists Nicole Shields and Tom Sexton made their Olympic debuts alongside javelin thrower Tori Peeters, while road cyclist Corbin Strong attended his second Games.

Black Ferns sevens player Alena Saili made history winning her second gold medal at an Olympics, being the only Southlander to earn the achievement, and Shields won a silver medal as part of the women's team pursuit with team-mates Ally Wollaston, Bryony Botha and Emily Shearman.

Saili said the whole experience felt "pretty surreal''.

"The biggest thing for me is, it hits me when I see the kids or the adults that I can show the medals to.

"And then I get a gauge of how big this actually is and how I can inspire kids, and not just girls but boys as well, to sort of work towards their dream,'' Saili said.