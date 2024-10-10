Artistic swimmers stand out

Showing her prowess in the pool at the South Island Championships earlier this year is Phoenix Synchro Southland artistic swimmer Ruby Goodall, 15. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Three artistic swimmers from Phoenix Synchro Southland swimming club returned with awards from the New Zealand Artistic Swimming Championships.

The mini but mighty trio were three of 185 athletes who competed at the national contest over four days in Hamilton last week.

Phoenix Synchro Southland committee member and Artistic Swimming New Zealand chairwoman Debbie Dickson said she was proud of how the small team performed.

Ruby Goodall was third in the technical solo, secondary school section, Heilala Pita placed third in the senior (19+) free solo division and Emmerson Dickson was sixth in the junior (15-19yrs) technical solo, she said.

Showing her prowess in the pool at the South Island Championships earlier this year is Phoenix Synchro Southland artistic swimmer Heilala Pita, 17.

All three athletes achieved multiple placings during the competitive artistic swimming event and have regularly represented their club at national competitions over the years.

The last day of the competition involved the New Zealand trials, which pitted the best of the nation’s swimmers against each other, for their selection as Aotearoa representatives on the global stage.

Ruby , 15, is also a New Zealand representative in the NZ Koru Dubai Team, which will compete in the Dubai Open in December.

Emmerson, 16, recently returned from the Junior Worlds Competition in Lima, Peru, last month as a member of the New Zealand Junior World team.

Showing her prowess in the pool at the South Island Championships earlier this year is Phoenix Synchro Southland artistic swimmer Emmerson Dickson, 16.

It was the first time Aotearoa had sent a Junior Worlds team to the World Aquatic Junior World Event.

The team beat Australia and South Africa in the free team event and was placed best team within the Oceania realm, Dickson said.

"I’m thrilled with what these girls have achieved.

"Emmerson only had three weeks from returning from her junior world to train for nationals, and for Heilala and Ruby, they've done really exceedingly well."

Phoenix swimmers would like to thank the support of ILT Foundation and Community Trust South for supporting their athletes.