Ascot Park Hotel gets behind annual Speedfest spectacular

Southland Sports Car club race committee chairman Wayne Shieffelbein and ILT marketing and innovation executive Angee Shand with Tony Forde’s Holden Torana Xl as both organisations look forward to the Ascot Park Hotel Classic SpeedFest in February 2024. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Southland Sports Car Club’s spectacular annual classic motor race meeting will sport a new name next year when the event takes place at Teretonga Park from February 16-18 with a new sponsor on board.

The Ascot Park Hotel Classic SpeedFest 2024 will feature a great lineup of classic racing machinery with many rare and exotic race cars across a variety of classes including an international contingent from the United Kingdom as well as competitors from every corner of New Zealand.

ILT marketing and innovation executive Angee Shand said Ascot Park Hotel was thrilled to be a part of the driving force behind the event.

"Ascot has a proud history of welcoming car enthusiasts and car-related groups to the hotel, so we see this as a natural alignment and extension of our relationship with Teretonga Park, another organisation with a strong community focus. We’re looking forward to a fantastic event in February 2024."

Southland Sports Car Club race committee chairman Wayne Shieffelbein said he was grateful to Ascot Park Hotel for its support of one of the region’s most prestigious events.

"Support such as this allows the Southland Sports Car Club and other groups in the city to bring high-quality events to the south. In 2024 the Ascot Park Hotel Classic SpeedFest sees the return of overseas competitors and we know many of our competitors and motorsport fans choose to stay at the Ascot Park Hotel when they come to Teretonga Park," he said.

The Ascot Park Hotel Classic SpeedFest 2024 will feature pre 78 classic saloons, the Historic & Vintage Racing Association, Formula Junior, vintage racing cars, classic saloons, sports cars, racing cars, plus the saloons.

- By Lindsay Beer