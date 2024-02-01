The Ballad of Burt Munro will be launched at E Hayes & Sons Invercargill for the Burt Munro Challenge, which starts on February 7.

The song, written and sung by Roger Lusby, was recorded in his Sing Out Kiwi studio near Nelson, with instrumental backing by Lusby’s son Simon and vocal harmonies by family member Amiria Grenell.

It is a family tribute to the man who rode the world’s fastest Indian in 1967.

While completing a motorcycle mechanic apprenticeship, Munro had a big impact on Lusby as he bought a motorcycle from him in the early 1960s.

The Ballad of Burt Munro tells of Munro’s life in two and-a-half minutes, paying tribute to his tenacity and never-ending challenge to make his Indian motorcycle go faster.

It is being produced on a limited souvenir USB card, available exclusively from E Hayes & Sons Ltd, 168 Dee St, Invercargill. Lusby will also be in-store during the Burt Munro Challenge.

He has written songs about special New Zealanders and the Central Otago area for over 30 years. Music has been a hobby since his high school days when he played in a rock’n’roll band, progressing to an award-winning songwriter in the 1980s.

Lusby has also penned and recorded many children’s songs which are used in early childhood centres and primary schools throughout New Zealand, with one album being selected as a finalist in the APRA best children’s album.

Watch a sample of the song here: https://youtu.be/luGOumSpTDI