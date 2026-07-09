Barbarians, POB to face off in final

Barbarian captain Morgan Mitchell was a powerhouse on Saturday, driving through the Star defences and leading the charge during their comeback. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

Southland premier grade clubs Eastern Northern Barbarians and Pirates Old Boys will contest the Galbraith Shield final on Saturday.

The Eastern Northern Barbarians had earned the minor premiership title by winning nine of their 10 round-robin matches.

Pirates Old Boys had finished the round-robin in second position and played third qualifier Woodlands in a semifinal in the rain at Rugby Park in Invercargill on Saturday.

Woodlands earned the territory advantage during the first 10 minutes and scored the first converted try to centre Drew Carter.

Pirates Old Boys hit back after 28 minutes with a beautifully executed try to fullback Ngawaka Ririnui. The buildup play featured some silky ball skills from first five-eighth Greg Dyer and second-five Napoli Surulele.

Woodlands scored another converted try to first five Liam Howley after 35 minutes and held a 14-7 lead at halftime.

Woodlands coach Barry Smith said his side had opportunities to put more scoreboard pressure on during the first half but those important moments were lost. `"We didn’t make the most of our chances to score and missed a couple of shots at goal as well."

`"The rain was pretty consistent and the conditions were challenging," Smith said.

Thirteen minutes into the second half Woodlands had a man sent to sin-bin and POB was good enough to earn and convert three consecutive penalty goal attempts. Dyer was playing a fine match, one of his goals was from 50 metres out.

POB led 16-14 after 68 minutes and seven minutes later scored a try after Ririnui chased through a high bomb and put on two consecutive strong tackles to force the ball loose for replacement outside back Kupu Lloyd to scoop up and score.

In the closing minutes Woodlands were forced to attack from their own try line and a wide pass was intercepted by Dyer who scored out wide and confirm victory.

Smith paid credit to the POB team. `"Good on them for staying close to us on the scoreboard in that first half. The way the weather was, it would’ve been hard for them to chase down a bigger margin."

`"We’ve got a really young team at Woodlands, five of our backs are in the Southland under 20 team. They’ll be better players after Saturdays experience."

Loosehead prop Brian Tyrell was a standout player for Woodlands in his 50th game for the club.

Smith said Dyer had a great game for POB. `"We tried to reduce his chances to dominate the game but he was clever enough to still do what he does," he said.

The Eastern Northern Barbarians were pushed to their limits to beat Star 20-10 at the Gore Showgrounds.

Star fronted up strongly on defence in the first half and were good enough to lead the Barbarians 7-3 at halftime.

Star coach Brayden Mitchell was proud of his team’s effort. `"I think that really good defensive effort in the first half took a bit of a toll on us as the game wore on."

Mitchell said the turning point in the game was when the Barbarians won a tighthead scrum on Star’s 5m line and scored off the back. `"That really got their tails up and flattened our boys a bit."

The Barbarians had scored three tries to build a 17-7 lead before Star closed the gap to 17-10.

Star then put on an all-out attack during the last 10 minutes but it was the Barbarians that landed another penalty goal at the end of the game to confirm their spot in the final.

Barbarians Captain Morgan Mitchell played an exceptional match for his team at tighthead prop. Barbarians centre Ryan McFaul played his 100th game for the club.

Mitchell said everyone involved in the Star team were proud of the performance on Saturday. `"The Baabaa’s won the critical moments and it is justice that the two most consistent teams during this season have made the final."

Star tighthead prop Darius Fidow played a good game as he builds towards the representative season.

Veteran lock Josh Bekhuis scored Star’s try and played very well for his team. Mitchell said Bekhuis was even talking about next season on Saturday night.

`"I’d say he might be back next year but that could have also been the drink talking."

Division 1: Waikaka Riversdale Vikings 76, Albion 0. Wyndham 34, Waikiwi 10. Pioneer 32, Edendale 19. Riverton 24, Tokanui 7.

Division 2: Midlands 73, Woodlands 0. Central Pirates 34, Pirates-Old Boys 21. Mossburn 26, Star 22. Otautau-Ohai-Nightcaps 24, Te Anau 22.

Division 3: Bluff 18, Marist 17. Drummond-Limehills-Star 48, Wright’s Bush 5. Collegiate 17, Wakatipu 8. Waiau Star 17, Blues 14.

Women: Marist 39, Wakatipu 7. Pioneer 48, Blues 5. Star v Bye.

By John Langford