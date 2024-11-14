Bluff embracing spirit of the festive season

Stella Tarrant (left) and Tory Johnson, both 8, of Bluff, played an important helping role at last year’s Bluff Christmas Parade. PHOTO: TONI MCDONALD

Christmas is rapidly approaching and there will be several events to mark the season in Bluff.

The annual Bluff Promotions Santa Parade and the Christmas in the Bluff Gala Day have become popular fixtures on the calendar and will take place this year on Sunday, December 8.

The parade begins at 1pm and will make its way along Gore St (State Highway 1) before turning into Palmer St to end at the oyster festival site on Barrow St where the Christmas in the Bluff Gala Day will be getting under way.

The parade will again feature plenty of variety with Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark and the Bluff Town crier leading the way.

There will also be a huge variety of entries with steampunk groups, marchers, medieval knights, horses, Steve-O the Stag and plenty more.

The gala day always features a variety of entertainment and activities for all ages with the Santa grotto, face painting, mini jeeps, a bouncy castle and games while a chocolate wheel, food and craft stalls plus live music will add to the fun.

For the older teens this year there will be a gaming area.

A Christmas wreath competition, with an opportunity to vote for your favourite by gold coin donation, is also a popular part of the day.

Admission is free as is much of the entertainment, making it a truly family-friendly day.

Bluff Promotions is also once again running a competition for decorated shop windows this yearwith a trophy on offer for the best.

The group is also inviting homeowners to join in the festive spirit by decorating their houses or parts of their properties such as fences, mailboxes and trees. This will not be a competition but addresses will be advertised to the public to enable people to enjoy the offerings.

Anyone wishing to be a part of the parade or who wish to enrol to decorate their shop or residence can contact the co-ordinator Alison Patrick on 027 3509-686 or at apatrick333@gmail.com

Inquiries regarding the gala day, oranyone who would like to be a part of it, can contact Debbie Fife on (03)212-6800 or at mfife@xtra.co.nz

- By Lindsay Beer