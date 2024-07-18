Books behind $25K donation

Invercargill Rotary Club book sale committee chairman Richard Russell hands the $25,000 donation to Grace Street chairwoman Janette Malcolm. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Grace Street Project has received a $25,000 boost, thanks to the funds raised from the Invercargill Rotary Club’s annual book sale.

Invercargill Rotary Club book sale committee chairman Richard Russell handed over the cheque to Grace Street Project trustees last week.

Project chairwoman Janette Malcolm was thrilled the project was chosen as the major recipient of the 2024 Rotary book sale.

Being selected as the organisation to be the major recipient of the book sale was a huge vote of confidence in our project and the funds received were a very helpful contribution.

"Being present during the three days of the sale was also a wonderful opportunity for us to showcase the initiative, our goals and connect with the community," she said.

The Grace Street Project has raised $3.4million so far.